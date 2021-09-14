Bagnell Dam Roadwork Update From MODOT Takes A Historical Turn

You know Bagnell Dam is closed through December, but MoDOT is giving an update on what’s happening so far.

“They’ve already done the milling portion of removing the deck. So they’ve removed about 2 to 3 inches of the road surface, and actually…they’ve removed the previous overlay that was done back in the mid-80s” says MODOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News the next step is to bring in hydro-demolition experts to knock out the poor concrete that was under the original surface, which could take a few weeks “The next process is to bring in the hydro-demolition aspect of the project, to remove the poor concrete that is underneath that previous wearing surface. That will take a few weeks as well, to find that rotten concrete and get that area prepped for the new driving surface they are going to put on…before winter hits.”

Bagnell Dam was closed the day after Labor Day for a 3-month rehabilitation project scheduled to wrap up in December.

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman during The Ozarks This Morning on News / Talk KRMS.