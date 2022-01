An overview of the annual events taking place on the strip, in Lake Ozark, will be the main focus of the next meeting of the Bagnell Dam Strip Association.

The association will take a look at events directly sponsored by the BDSA and other organizations while, also, doing a review of the Christmas Parade and talking about how the event can grow even more for this year.

The next big events planned for along the strip include the Mardi Gras Pub Crawl next month and the St. Pat’s Parade in March.