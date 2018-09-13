Bagnell Dam Strip Closed to Traffic Saturday for Bike Fest

Several events are planned around the lake this weekend, including the annual Bikefest, which is already underway. Lake Ozark Police are urging people to use more caution on the roads when you are around bikes. They have also issued a reminder that traffic on the Bagnell Dam Strip is likely to be more congested than usual. On Saturday, the strip will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8am until 5pm. Parking will be reserved for motorcycles only, although the police department says residents and employees heading to work will still have access.