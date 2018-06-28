Bagnell Dam Strip Express Launches Friday

Patrons visiting the Bagnell Dam Strip this weekend might find it easier to get from point to point thanks to a new bus service. The Bagnell Dam Strip Express will make its inaugural run Friday at Noon. Lake Ozark Alderman Jerry Murawski said it took a partnership of many of the strip businesses to make it a reality.

NEWS-6-28-18 Murawski businesses - 28th June 2018

There are eight designated stops along the route. Cost to ride is $1 per trip with day-passes available for $5. The goal is to free up parking spaces and make the businesses on the strip more accessible. Murawski says now it comes down to brass tax to see how many people utilize it.

NEWS-6-28-18 Murawski bus 2 - 28th June 2018

The bus will run from Noon until 2am Thursday through Saturday and 1-6pm the rest of the week.