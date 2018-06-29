News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Bagnell Dam Strip Express Now Running

By

The Bagnell Dam Strip Express is open for business.  The new bus line officially began operations Friday, ferrying patrons up and down the Bagnell Dam Strip.  It also connects to the existing Tri-County Route from Oats.  Ed Thomas says he thinks that connection will lead to economic growth.

 

      NEWS-6-29-18 Ed Thomas bus growth - 29th June 2018

 

 

Jack Husted from OATS says the connected lines will also be a big boost in meeting transportation needs around the lake area.

 

      NEWS-6-29-18 Jack Husted needs - 29th June 2018

 

 

The bus line itself is providing jobs, as well.  They’ve hired drivers specifically for the Bagnell Dam route and are still looking for more. 

