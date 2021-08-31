Bagnell Dam To Close Next Tuesday For Winter Rehabilitation Project

MoDOT is getting ready to start a rehabilitation project on Bagnell Dam the day after Labor Day (Tuesday September 7th.)

“And that is going to require complete closure of the dam at that time. We’re doing a rehabilitation project there to improve the driving conditions, the sidewalks and the curbs. We’re trying to get some additional life out of that structure and hopefully we’ll have it ready for next year” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News the project is all about extending the life of the road going over the dam and the project should be complete by December “people would like for us to keep the road open if possible, and we understand that, but with the work we are doing and the limited width you have with the dam, it’s a challenge so we do have to close it down.”

But you’ll still be able to get to The Strip in Lake Ozark even though the dam will be closed after Labor Day “there is good access to the strip area, coming in from the south off Route 242, or Osage Beach Parkway….there are plenty of ways to get in there.”

Lynch also says traffic at the new interchange on Highway 54 and Route W will be unaffected while the Dam’s closed.

He was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning on News / Talk KRMS.