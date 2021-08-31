News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Bagnell Dam To Close Next Tuesday For Winter Rehabilitation Project

By

MoDOT is getting ready to start a rehabilitation project on Bagnell Dam the day after Labor Day (Tuesday September 7th.)

“And that is going to require complete closure of the dam at that time. We’re doing a rehabilitation project there to improve the driving conditions, the sidewalks and the curbs. We’re trying to get some additional life out of that structure and hopefully we’ll have it ready for next year” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News the project is all about extending the life of the road going over the dam and the project should be complete by December “people would like for us to keep the road open if possible, and we understand that, but with the work we are doing and the limited width you have with the dam, it’s a challenge so we do have to close it down.”

But you’ll still be able to get to The Strip in Lake Ozark even though the dam will be closed after Labor Day “there is good access to the strip area, coming in from the south off Route 242, or Osage Beach Parkway….there are plenty of ways to get in there.”

Lynch also says traffic at the new interchange on Highway 54 and Route W will be unaffected while the Dam’s closed.

He was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning on News / Talk KRMS.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com