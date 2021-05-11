News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bagnell Dam To Close This Week For Roadway Repairs

By

MoDOT’s going to working near Bagnell Dam this week.

“We do have message boards up that have been mentioning the closing of Business 54. There is a slide that occurred on the north side of the dam, several hundred feet away from the dam…which we have to repair” says MoDOT Central Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News the dam will be closed to traffic 6 am to 6 pm through Thursday, but he also says businesses on the strip southwest of the dam are open and accessible.

He also says crews are wrapping up work on the new interchange at Business 54 and W.

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning.

 

***Additional Info***

 

Work Will Temporarily Close Bagnell Dam

MILLER COUNTY – Work near and along Business Route 54 at Bagnell Dam will close the road over the next two weeks.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace a culvert pipe on Wednesday, May 5 and repair shoulders Monday, May 10 through Thursday, May 13. The work will take place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day and will close Business Route 54 between River Road and Valley Road.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes around the dam. MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

