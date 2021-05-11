Bagnell Dam To Close This Week For Roadway Repairs

MoDOT’s going to working near Bagnell Dam this week.

“We do have message boards up that have been mentioning the closing of Business 54. There is a slide that occurred on the north side of the dam, several hundred feet away from the dam…which we have to repair” says MoDOT Central Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News the dam will be closed to traffic 6 am to 6 pm through Thursday, but he also says businesses on the strip southwest of the dam are open and accessible.

He also says crews are wrapping up work on the new interchange at Business 54 and W.

