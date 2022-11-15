Baldwin named MoDOT State Construction and Materials Engineer

The Missouri Department of Transportation has named Brandi Baldwin as its new State Construction and Materials Engineer. Baldwin is a graduate of the University of Missouri and a state licensed professional engineer. She has worked in MoDOT’s Northeast District, Central Office and Central District. She will take on her new responsibilities effective immediately.

Since 2019, Baldwin has served as the project director responsible for delivering the design-build project for the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70 at Rocheport.

“Brandi has 17 years of experience in progressive construction, utilities and design-build work with the department,” said MoDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter. “We know she will bring the same level of excellence in her new statewide role as she has demonstrated in her other positions at MoDOT.”

As state construction and materials engineer, Baldwin will work within the directive outlined by the 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to deliver efficient and innovative transportation projects with quality inspection and testing to ensure the best use of taxpayer’s dollars. Of the $10 billion in federal and state revenues budgeted in the five-year STIP, the plan details $7.69 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $1.5 billion per year.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of the Construction and Materials Division by harnessing the successes of the past to move MoDOT into the future,” Baldwin said. “My focus will be on safely and efficiently delivering this largest program of projects in MoDOT’s history.”