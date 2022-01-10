The Bank of Versailles is stepping up to once again help the community.

They’re teaming up with teachers in the Morgan County School district in order to make virtual learning easier for both students and teachers, whether it be with COVID 19 closures or Snow Days.

Part of that program is a system called Banzai, a financial literacy program and library system that allows students access to personalized coaches and more on any internet accessible device.

Students get their own personal account and they work through assignments that are based in real life situations.

The program is being offered to the students for free thanks to the donations from the Bank of Versailles.