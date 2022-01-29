News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Barge Explodes While Transporting Dock near 7-Mile-Marker

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jan 28, 2022 , ,

One person is injured following an explosion on the water Thursday.

Officials say a barge operated by Ozark Barge and Dock Service exploded near the 7 ½ mile marker of the Gravois Arm while it was pushing a dock.

The driver received minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

At the time, the driver had stepped onto the dock and was not onboard the barge when it exploded.

The dock that was being pushed ended up on the shore where it burned, but it did not cause any further damage.

It’s unknown what caused the barge to explode at this time but some sources say it may have been a heater that was too close to a fuel tank.

