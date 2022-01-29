One person is injured following an explosion on the water Thursday.

Officials say a barge operated by Ozark Barge and Dock Service exploded near the 7 ½ mile marker of the Gravois Arm while it was pushing a dock.

The driver received minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

At the time, the driver had stepped onto the dock and was not onboard the barge when it exploded.

The dock that was being pushed ended up on the shore where it burned, but it did not cause any further damage.

It’s unknown what caused the barge to explode at this time but some sources say it may have been a heater that was too close to a fuel tank.