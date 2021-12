A Barnett man is seriously hurt Christmas evening in a one-vehicle accident on Missouri-87, north of Harmony School Road, in Moniteau County.

The highway patrol says 20-year-old Gerald Wood over-corrected when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road causing it to travel back off the opposite side of the road before overturning and coming to rest upright.

Wood was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to St. Mary’s.