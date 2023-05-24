Baseball Results From Wednesday Night Across Missouri

Mike Meyers struck out eight in less than five innings of work as the Royals beat the Tigers last night four to one.

Much needed win for KC.

Bobby whit a couple of hits and scored a run in the victory.

Cardinals got two home runs from Paul Goldschmidt.

They beat the Reds eight to five, although it was not quite as simple as that.

Ryan Hellsley pitched his way into trouble in the bottom of the 9th inning, but managed to do just enough to pick up his 6th save.

Adam Wainwright his second win.

Compare that to his over six Era, but Wainwright will certainly take the victory.

Unfortunately, the season comes to an end for the Eldon Mustangs.

They lose in the class four sectional round to Springfield Catholic.

The final score was five to one, but congratulations to the Mustangs on a fantastic season.

And then there’s Mizzou baseball down in the SEC tournament.

They lose to Auburn, end of four.

They took the lead briefly late in the ball game, but would watch the other Tigers rally for a win.

So now Mizzou stands by, and they wait for the very slim chance they make the NCAA tournament.