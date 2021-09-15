News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bass Pro Shops Owner Johnny Morris Inducted Into Hall Of Famous Missourians

By

The owner and founder of Bass Pro Shops is being inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians.

Johnny Morris and his family was welcomed to Jefferson City, where a bronze bust of Morris was unveiled and will be permanently displayed inside the State Capitol.

“I don’t recall every being in this chamber…but…it’s pretty humbling to come to our State Capitol, it’s just very special” says Morris, “I tell people this all the time, I can’t think a better place that anybody can start any kind of business, than (in my case) Springfield, Missouri, because were else can you find people that have such pride as Missourians have.”

Morris founded his business in 1972 and Bass Pro’s company has now grown to over 200 stores nationwide.

Morris also invests in other Missouri based businesses, including world-class golf courses, Big Cedar Lodge in Branson and the new Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium at the Bass Pro Headquarters in Springfield.

