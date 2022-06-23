News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics Top Stories

Battle For District 28 Seat Sees 3 Competitors

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 23, 2022 , , ,

The battle for the Missouri State Senate seat in District 28 is heating up.

According to the Benton County Enterprise, Incumbent Sandy Crawford is running for her second four-year term, but this year she’s facing challenges from two newcomers for the district, Janet Arnold of Bolivar and Bill Yarberry of Fair Play.

Crawford, a native of Buffalo, assumed her office in 2017 during a special election to replace Mike Parson, who became Lieutenant Governor and is now Governor of the State.

Arnold is a retired business woman who’s running to “give the people their voice back and hold the line” while Bill Yarberry is a candidate who’s ran for other districts across the state in the years past.

District 28 includes the counties of Benton, Dallas, & Hickory in the KRMS listening area.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Featured Stories Local News

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Community Events Local News Politics

Cole Camp Finishes Audit – Working On Project To Connect City To Rock Island Trail

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Two Boats Sink At The Lake Over The Weekend

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Featured Stories Local News

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Community Events Local News Politics

Cole Camp Finishes Audit – Working On Project To Connect City To Rock Island Trail

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Two Boats Sink At The Lake Over The Weekend

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Battle For District 28 Seat Sees 3 Competitors

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com