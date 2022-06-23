The battle for the Missouri State Senate seat in District 28 is heating up.

According to the Benton County Enterprise, Incumbent Sandy Crawford is running for her second four-year term, but this year she’s facing challenges from two newcomers for the district, Janet Arnold of Bolivar and Bill Yarberry of Fair Play.

Crawford, a native of Buffalo, assumed her office in 2017 during a special election to replace Mike Parson, who became Lieutenant Governor and is now Governor of the State.

Arnold is a retired business woman who’s running to “give the people their voice back and hold the line” while Bill Yarberry is a candidate who’s ran for other districts across the state in the years past.

District 28 includes the counties of Benton, Dallas, & Hickory in the KRMS listening area.