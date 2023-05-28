Battle To Save Historic Swinging Bridge Continues Despite Luke Warm Receptions

An effort to restore an old wooden swinging bridge back into shape to be able to accommodate traffic continues in Miller County.

Marlena Hatmaker, with the group “Save the Historical Brumley Swinging Bridge,” says the effort is receiving a luke-warm reception where it might matter most and that it certainly can’t hurt to let some of those key figures know if you think the bridge should be restored.

“We have people listed, everything from the commissioners of Miller County all the way up to the Governor. People you can call and, you know, toot your horn a little bit and let them know you want it restored.”

Current estimates for the work to be done and restore the 92-year-old bridge for public use are running a little under $800-thousand.

That compares to some 7-8 million it would take for a new concrete bridge to be put in its place.

And with the current bridge closed to traffic, it presents residents and emergency responders in the area with about a 45 minute detour trying to reach the affected residences.

More information about the effort and contact numbers to call are available on the group’s website.