The case of a former lake area realtor accused of trying to hire a hit on her former mother-in-law will next be in the courtroom in early July.

Leigh Ann Bauman is charged with conspiracy to commit a class A/B/C felony or an unclassified felony in connection to the incident in March 2021.

It’s alleged that Bauman offered $1,500 for the hit because she thought her ex-husband might have been trying to get full time custody of their children.

A hearing to consider whether her bond would be revoked was scheduled for this week with Bauman a no-show for it. Court records indicate that Bauman is,

reportedly, in a treatment program and the case was continued. The court has ordered that Bauman file proof of attendance in treatment before the next hearing

which is set for July 6th.