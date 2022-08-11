More time in jail for the former Lake Area Realtor accused of trying to hire a hit man to killer her ex-mother-in-law.

Following a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Kenneth Hayden is requiring Leigh Ann Bauman to spend four days at the Laclede County Jail, starting on August 19th.

The decision follows Bauman’s recent violation of her Bond by drinking too much Alcohol.

Bauman will be required to wear an alcohol monitoring device during her stay.

She is facing a Felony charge of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, which could equal some 3–10 years in prison.

Investigators say Bauman agreed to pay $1,500 to hire a hitman to kill her ex-mother-in-law and make the death “look like an accident.”

In an interview with the Highway Patrol, Bauman stated she believed the ex-mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship between her children.

Judge Hayden did make it known that future violations of her bond will result in more serious repercussions.