Bear Sightings Increasing Across The Ozarks

By

The Missouri Department of Conservation says more bears are being spotted throughout southwest Missouri, but at least one bear has made it to Lake of the Ozarks in July.

A spokeswoman says bears are normally active at this time of year, and especially the males after they’re kicked out by their families.

She says there’s no need to panic if you come across a bear, or if it’s found on your property.

Officials say loud noises will often scare bears away, but if you need assistance because you can’t get a bear off your property you can call the Department of Conservation for help.

