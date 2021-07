There’s no word on the location of a brown bear seen running around parts of Camdenton Tuesday morning.

Numerous people sent in photos to KRMS showing the bear running across the street near the square and others showed the bear walking around houses in residential areas.

One social media post said the bear was seen near Camdenton Middle School and another source said the bear had gone near a butcher shop.

We’ll pass along more details on the bear’s whereabouts if possible on News / Talk KRMS.