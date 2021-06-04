News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Beat Hunt Permit Applications Reach Over 6,300 People

By

Thousands of people are applying for the first ever Missouri Bear Hunt permits.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, some 6,300 people have applied for one of the 400 permits being offered for a harvest of 40 bears.

Winners of the random drawing will be determined by July 1st and the hunt takes place October 18th through the 27th.

Officials say they will be dividing the southern portion of the state into three “bear management zones” and each will have a set number of permits as well as harvest quotas.

