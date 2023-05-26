Belleville Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On HWY 42

A Belleville, Illinois, man is dead and his wife seriously hurt following a motorcycle accident on highway-42 at Castle Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says that it happened around 5:00 Tuesday afternoon when the motorcycle operated by 76-year-old James Gillispie traveled off the roadway before striking a driveway entrance and overturning.

Gillispie was pronounced dead a short time later at Lake Regional while 68-year-old Mary Gillispie was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Both had been wearing helmets at the time.