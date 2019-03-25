Belton Teenager Returns to Miller County Courtroom

A Belton teenager facing felony charges in Miller and Morgan Counties from, what started out as, an alleged carjacking is scheduled to be back in the courtroom on Tuesday. Kayondez Avalo is charged, in Miller County, with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident in November when a vehicle was taken at gunpoint near Eldon. Avalo then, according to court records, fled leading authorities on a pursuit through Morgan County before, eventually, being taken into custody in Pettis County. Avalo is on the docket Tuesday to be arraigned in Miller County Circuit Court with a request for a bond reduction also to be taken Charges in Morgan County include felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. That case will proceed to trial and is, currently, set to begin on July 23rd.