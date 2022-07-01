Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will be hosting a special walking tour of the park’s historic Civilian Conservation Corps structures.

Officials with Missouri State Parks say visitors will learn about familiar structures in the park, such as the gauge house and bridge, as well as some lesser-known structures located in the woods and underwater.

Those who wish to attend should wear comfortable shoes and the walking surface is wheelchair and stroller friendly.

The two-hour tour starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 14.

***More info:

Join team members at Bennett Spring State Park on a walking tour of the park’s historic Civilian Conservation Corps structures. The two-hour tour starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 14.



Visitors will learn about familiar structures in the park, such as the gauge house and bridge, as well as some lesser-known structures located in the woods and underwater. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and meet in the parking lot near Shelter A. The walking surface is wheelchair and stroller friendly.



Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon. For more information, call 417-532-4338.



For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.