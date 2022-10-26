Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 will hold annual clean up Nov. 5

Volunteers are invited to join Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 to help with their annual cleanup at Bennett Spring State Park. The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. This year, the team will focus on the section from the spring head to the Niangua River.

Everyone is invited to participate. Those who want to help streamside or on land do not need to register in advance, but are asked to check in with coordinators at the springhead. Naturalist Patricia Chambers will be coordinating this group. These participants will be assigned to clean the topside around the park.

Scuba divers need to preregister and must be certified. James Presley, an open-water diver, instructor, service technician and level 7 diver, is coordinating the underwater cleanup in all three spring zones. Those wanting to assist by diving for trash need to bring a scuba cylinder and cold-water gear, as the water is spring fed and chilly. The goal of these dives is to clean up trash and debris, such as fishing line, lures and other items, below the surface.

New this year, participants will have the opportunity to preorder by email a lunch from Old 76 Smokehouse, receive an event T-shirt and scuba air tank fills are free for the day. Email bennettspring@diventures.com for scuba registration paperwork and/or more details regarding scuba diving packages.

Fees for the day are $25 for current Land Locked Scuba Club members, $50 for nonmembers and $30 for non-divers. For more information, contact the Bennett Spring nature center at 417-532-3925. Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.