One of the four counties that make up the Lake of the Ozarks are off to a running start for the new year.

Benton County Commissioners met last week and in their first order of business, they unanimously passed their 2022 budget.

Commissioners indicated they were “good to go” on several items in this year’s budget and the suggested salary schedules.

Additionally, a bid from Warsaw Oil Company for Road District #1 for unleaded gasoline at a cost of $2.55 per gallon and diesel fuel at a cost of $2.59 per gallon were both approved.