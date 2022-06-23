News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Entertainment Local News State News

Benton County Fair Underway This Weekend

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 23, 2022 , , ,

It’s day one of the Benton County 4-H Youth Fair in Lincoln.

Local 4-H and FFA members will be gathering today through Saturday to compete at various levels, including livestock, dairy and meat goats and horse shows, all taking place across the weekend.

Here’s a look at the schedule provided by the Benton County Enterprise.

 

Thursday, June 23

The dog show will begin at 9:00am.

Non-livestock items will be checked in at the 4-H FFA Building in Lincoln starting at noon until 6:30pm on Thursday.

Dairy and Meat Goats will be checked in at 12:00pm on Thursday with the Dairy/Meat Goat Show starting at 1:00pm.

Vo-Ag, Non-Livestock, Cured Meats and Dairy Cheeses will be judged starting at 7:00pm.

Horse Show check in will begin at 2:30pm with the show beginning at 4:30pm in the area on the 4-H FFA Fairgrounds.

 

Friday, June 24, the day starts early with the swine check in from 7 until 8:30am.  The Swine show will begin at 10:00am.

Dairy Cattle, Pets, Rabbits and Poultry will all check in at noon with contests starting at 1:00pm.

The Royalty coronation will begin at 6:00pm in the show ring.  Fashion Revue will follow the coronation.  Fair Ambassador speeches will follow the fashion revue.  Public speaking contest will be at 6:30pm.

Entries for the chocolate cake and ice cream contest are due at 6:00pm.

The pedal pull contest will be held at 6:30pm.

The Ice Cream making contest will be held at 6:30pm with the chocolate cake contest.  Everyone is invited to eat the results.  There is no charge.

Youth games will be held at 7:00pm.

 

Saturday, June 25, sheep, bucket calves, and beef cattle will be checked in from 8 until 9:00am.

The Sheep Show will be held at 9:30am with the bucket calves and beef cattle shows to follow.

The Livestock Sale Dinner will begin at 4:30pm with the auction of Grand Champions to follow at 5:30pm.

 

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Featured Stories Local News

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Community Events Local News Politics

Cole Camp Finishes Audit – Working On Project To Connect City To Rock Island Trail

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Two Boats Sink At The Lake Over The Weekend

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Featured Stories Local News

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Community Events Local News Politics

Cole Camp Finishes Audit – Working On Project To Connect City To Rock Island Trail

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Two Boats Sink At The Lake Over The Weekend

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Battle For District 28 Seat Sees 3 Competitors

Jun 23, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com