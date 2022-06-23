It’s day one of the Benton County 4-H Youth Fair in Lincoln.

Local 4-H and FFA members will be gathering today through Saturday to compete at various levels, including livestock, dairy and meat goats and horse shows, all taking place across the weekend.

Here’s a look at the schedule provided by the Benton County Enterprise.

Thursday, June 23

The dog show will begin at 9:00am.

Non-livestock items will be checked in at the 4-H FFA Building in Lincoln starting at noon until 6:30pm on Thursday.

Dairy and Meat Goats will be checked in at 12:00pm on Thursday with the Dairy/Meat Goat Show starting at 1:00pm.

Vo-Ag, Non-Livestock, Cured Meats and Dairy Cheeses will be judged starting at 7:00pm.

Horse Show check in will begin at 2:30pm with the show beginning at 4:30pm in the area on the 4-H FFA Fairgrounds.

Friday, June 24, the day starts early with the swine check in from 7 until 8:30am. The Swine show will begin at 10:00am.

Dairy Cattle, Pets, Rabbits and Poultry will all check in at noon with contests starting at 1:00pm.

The Royalty coronation will begin at 6:00pm in the show ring. Fashion Revue will follow the coronation. Fair Ambassador speeches will follow the fashion revue. Public speaking contest will be at 6:30pm.

Entries for the chocolate cake and ice cream contest are due at 6:00pm.

The pedal pull contest will be held at 6:30pm.

The Ice Cream making contest will be held at 6:30pm with the chocolate cake contest. Everyone is invited to eat the results. There is no charge.

Youth games will be held at 7:00pm.

Saturday, June 25, sheep, bucket calves, and beef cattle will be checked in from 8 until 9:00am.

The Sheep Show will be held at 9:30am with the bucket calves and beef cattle shows to follow.

The Livestock Sale Dinner will begin at 4:30pm with the auction of Grand Champions to follow at 5:30pm.