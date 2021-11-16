Benton County Leads Lake Area In Deer Harvesting Numbers

The November firearms deer hunting season got started here in the Lake Area, and beyond, with a bang over the weekend.

Numbers for opening weekend, according to the department of conservation, show a total Lake Area harvest of 5,064…3,241 bucks and 1,823 does.

Benton County led the way with 1,657 followed by 1,346 in Morgan County, 1,038 in Miller County and 1,023 in Camden County.

Statewide, there were over 90,000 deer harvested for opening weekend…61,697 bucks and 28,333 does.

The November firearms season will come to a close at 5pm next Tuesday, the 23rd.