Benton County Roadwork

Motorists who normally use Route-65 south of Warsaw during the evening and overnight hours will need to find an alternate route for a couple days this week. The roadway, under the Route-83 overpass, will be shut down in both directions to allow contractors for MoDOT to work on the bridge deck and driving surface. Signage and messaging boards will be used to give motorists the heads-up in that area during the work. The lane closures will begin at 6pm on Thursday until 7am on Friday…and then again at 6pm on Friday until 7am on Saturday. The bridge, itself, is expected to remain closed until early November.