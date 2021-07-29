Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox Worried About Losing More Deputies

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is facing a labor shortage, and the Sheriff says it’s not limited to the Lake Area.

“It’s a nationwide epidemic. If you watch the national news, the de-fund the police thing…it’s all across the nation” says Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox, “I’ve lost most of my staff after they’ve been trained and decide to move on to better paying districts…I don’t blame them at all, you have to support your family.”

He tells KRMS News people aren’t lining up to be police officers and fire fighters the way they used to “I’ve had staff that left to go work in factories. The jobs pay well, they have better benefits and you’re not getting shot at.”

Sheriff Knox says one of his biggest concerns is that criminals are becoming more emboldened to commit crimes with the idea law enforcement might not be able to respond in time – or at all.

He says people in rural areas are expressing their concerns and Knox fears some will end up taking the law into their own hands if necessary.

More from the Sheriff: