Benton County Sheriff Expands Deputy Force As Calls Continue To Remain High

The number of calls coming into Sheriff’s offices across the Lake Area remain as high as they are during the summertime, which is putting a strain on the departments and their staff.

In Benton County, Sheriff Eric Knox says after months of searching…they were able to get 4 new Deputies to help lighten the load.

He says three of those deputies are seasoned law enforcement professionals, so a transition into the department should be fairly quick.

Right now, those Deputies are in field training but Knox says they should be ready to get on the street in a few weeks.

Pay is also a big reason that many of the area Sheriff’s offices are short staffed, as many departments don’t have the funds for additional staff or their pay scale is less than other districts nearby.

Camden County recently raised their pay thanks to a tax increase and Sheriff Knox says he too was also able to raise pay for his jail staff, taking them to $16 dollars an hour.

***From the Sheriff: