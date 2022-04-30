The Benton County Sheriff’s office is mourning one of their own.

According to officials, a call was placed last night around 8PM about an un-responsive male at the Warsaw Wal-Mart.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered it was Corporal David Jones and the caller was his wife.

Jones was a resident of the city of Warsaw and investigators say he left his home to go to Wal-Mart, but did not return.

When Mrs. Jones went looking for him, she found him in his car.

Jones had over 40 years of law enforcement with 17 of those years as Chief of Police with the city of Warsaw.

Investigators say he died of natural causes at the age of 65.