Benton Sheriff’s Deputy Says Apple Watch Saved Her Life

A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy is giving an apple watch plenty of credit for saving her life.

On August 10th, Deputy Chasady Botteron was traveling on Highway C heading towards Lincoln, when Highway Patrol troopers say she drove off the road and hit a fence.

Botteron says her Apple Watch actually alerted police about the accident, allowing first responders to reach her within minutes.

She says she is grateful for the support from the community as she continues to recover from her injuries.

****Update on Condition:

Deputy Botteron is okay and already discharged from the hospital!

“I am blown away by your support! Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. My phone has not stopped ringing with concerned citizens and other law enforcement agencies wanting to help.”

This is the best possible outcome! My thank you to God first, the outstanding first responder and medics who work our ambulances.

We have an amazing group of people supporting our county.

Sheriff Knox

*****First notice of accident:

At approximately 4:55 PM Henry County Dispatch was notified by an Apple Watch worn on Deputy Chasady Botteron’s wrist, that a hard hit was detected.

The call was forward to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 4:57 PM. Soon after, a citizen reported a patrol vehicle off the roadway approximately six miles West of Lincoln on State Highway C. Deputy Botteron apparently suffered a medical event and went off the roadway, through a ditch and fence line. Medics arrived on scene shortly after and assessed Botteron with a possible C-spine injury.

She was life flighted to a Kansas City area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Please include her in your thoughts and prayers. My wife and I are living proof of the power of prayer.

I will update you as information is available. Thank you for your overwhelming support.

Sheriff Knox