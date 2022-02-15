Once per year lake area citizens get a chance to vote on their favorite businesses, entertainers, services and more in over a hundred different categories. Voting for each category is done in two stages, one for nominations to be submitted by residents, and a second stage for voting on the candidates. This year, KRMS is proud to have one of their own on the list! Bob May from Bob’s No Wake Boating show, was nominated for Best Radio Personality at the lake. Final voting ends February 28th, and winners will be announced at a party in the Spring.

