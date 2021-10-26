Better Safe Than Sorry…MoDOT Was On Alert For The Severe Weather Over The Weekend

Not only were first responders and other emergency management representatives ready for the expected severe weather outbreak over the weekend, but so was the department of transportation. Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says that MoDOT crews were actually put on alert Friday afternoon…

NEWS-10-26-2021 MODOT READY - 25th October 2021

Ironically enough, MoDOT crews in the Lake Area, and statewide, had just practiced its winter weather drills on Thursday. Lynch also says it would appear that the department is ready for whatever Mother Nature delivers to us during the winter.