Bicentennial Preparations Underway

Governor Mike Parson recently signed an executive order creating a bicentennial commission to help plan the state’s big birthday party in 2021. Members of that commission will assist the State Historical Society, which has already been working on the project since 2013.

Michael Sweeney is the Bicentennial Coordinator for the State Historical Society. He says the celebration, and the process leading up to it, will hopefully provide education about the state’s history and promote a common sense of identity among state residents.

The official bicentennial date is August 21st, 2021. Learn more at www.missouri2021.org.

