Big Bass Bash Brings In Over 3,000 Anglers To The Lake Area

By

Officials results from the Big Bass Bash are in and event organizers say it was a huge success.

Over 3,000 anglers from across the state participated in the event, which paid out a top prize of $100,000 and someone won a boat.

Jim Morrison of Caseyville Illinois was the lucky top dog winner, coming home with the $100,000 check after capturing a 7.11 pound fish near the 1-mile-marker.

William Bankoswki of Crossville Tennessee screamed with excitement after being drawn as the winner of a brand-new Phoenix 818 fishing boat.

The top four anglers in the event included Travis Hill, Justin Janish and Richard Mundt.

All of their fish were within the 6-pound range and they collected some serious cash for their wins as well.

 

****From their Facebook:

What a Weekend! The 2021 AFTCO Fall Big Bass Bash, presented by Phoenix Boats, is now in the books.
Anglers from across the country converged at Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake to take their shot at some of the $325,000 GUARANTEED payout.
Jim Morrison, of O’Fallon, IL, held on to his first day lead and won it all. Jim landed an astounding $101,500 in cash for landing his 7.11 lb bass. Jim caught his bass on a 7 inch bone colored pencil popper at 9:58 on Saturday morning.
William Bankowski, of Crossville, TN, won the Phoenix 818 draw boat.
We want to thank of the anglers, all of our sponsors, our host lodging, local supporters, our amazing staff, and everyone else that helped make this event possible.
We will have full results with complete payouts, photo gallery…etc up on our website this week.
Thank you all again and safe travels on your drive home. See the full post here: https://www.facebook.com/bbbaia/posts/10159707276084430

