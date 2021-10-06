Big Bass Bash Brings In Over 3,000 Anglers To The Lake Area

Officials results from the Big Bass Bash are in and event organizers say it was a huge success.

Over 3,000 anglers from across the state participated in the event, which paid out a top prize of $100,000 and someone won a boat.

Jim Morrison of Caseyville Illinois was the lucky top dog winner, coming home with the $100,000 check after capturing a 7.11 pound fish near the 1-mile-marker.

William Bankoswki of Crossville Tennessee screamed with excitement after being drawn as the winner of a brand-new Phoenix 818 fishing boat.

The top four anglers in the event included Travis Hill, Justin Janish and Richard Mundt.

All of their fish were within the 6-pound range and they collected some serious cash for their wins as well.

