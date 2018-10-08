Big Bass Bash Decided by One One-Hundredth of an Ounce

One one-hundredth of a pound…that was difference between first and second place and $100,000 in this year’s fall Big Bass Bash. Oliver Ngy won the top prize with a weight 6.82 lbs, followed by Travis Meyer, who caught a bass weighing 6.81 pounds. Both fish were weighed in at Alhonna Resort Sunday during the 11-1 time window. Alhonna was the hot spot…the top fish were weighed in there during six of the eight time windows. Lauri Lopp caught the largest fish by a female angler, weighing 5.06 pounds.