Big Bass Bash Kicks Off Back-to-Back Weekends with Big Fishing Tournaments

The next two weekends are big for anglers at the Lake of the Ozarks. This weekend is the annual fall version of the Big Bass Bash. Amateur anglers will be competing for over $250,000 in cash and prizes, including a $100,000 top prize for the biggest fish of the weekend. Next weekend is the season finale for the Costa FLW Series Central Division presented by Evinrude. The three-day tournament is expected to draw more than 230 regional bass fishing pros and co-anglers. They’ll compete for a top prize of up to $85,000 and a brand new Ranger boat.