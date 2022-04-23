News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Big Bass Bash Underway (partial results as of 10:00am on Saturday, April 23)

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 23, 2022

$100-thousand for the biggest of the weekend…the payout for this spring’s Big Bass Bash at Lake of the Ozarks. And now it’s a waiting game among the current leaders to see how their catches will measure up. As of 10:00 Saturday morning, the overall leader was identified as Jim Connell with his 6.74 pound catch weighed in at PB-2. Chris Klenke with a catch of 6.53 pounds weighed in at Red Oak, Darren Schenherr with a catch of 6.09 pounds also weighed in at Red Oak, and Steve St. Clair with a catch of 6.03 pounds weighed in at Ivy Bend Resort were in 2nd through 4th places. The Ladies #1, as of 10am on Saturday, was Faith Stulce with her catch of 4.83 pounds weighed in at PB-2. The Big Bass Bash, also featuring various other payouts, comes to an end at 3pm on Sunday. Live results, all tournament long, can be found at: “Big Bass Bash – Midwest Fish Tournaments“.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

