Big Blue Swirl Not Alien Invasion – Rather Space X Rocket

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 2, 2022

Did you catch that big blue swirl in the sky over the Ozarks this past week?

You weren’t alone, but it wasn’t an alien invasion or a galaxy rushing towards earth.

Officials with SpaceX say it was likely the ruminates of their recent rocket launch, which is placing yet another satellite into the orbit around Earth.

The first stage of the rocket landed back on earth safely as it is designed to do and can be reused.

According to a Drury University scientist who previously worked with NASA, the second stage remained in orbit for a while and eventually burned up in the atmosphere.

The extra fuel left over dumped out and exploded, causing a spiral pattern, which is what people saw that evening.

