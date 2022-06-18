Big plans are being laid out for the future of the Osage Beach Outlet mall.

Following a TIF hearing earlier this week, officials with Legacy Development from Kansas City and local developers from Horizon Development laid out plans for what would become an entertainment destination for the lake.

“The first phase is to consolidate the tenants that are in place now, and move them up to the Northeast Part…that Grey, light Grey part of the center” says Dave Claflin with Legacy Development, “We would redevelop that, fix up those buildings…and them move those outlet tenants there.”

He says once that is completed, the next step would be working on affordable housing, such as apartments, and updating the rest of the property with new indoor and outdoor style of entertainment, including….“Restaurants and entertainment, high ropes course or a zip line course, indoor golf and outdoor golf, a big outdoor foot truck facility, man cave garages, outdoor lighting experiences.”

The group is asking for a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement, along with their own combined private to finance the project, for a total of what they believe to be $186 million dollars for the purchase and improvements.

Before they buy the mall from Simon, the developer group says the TIF plan must be approved by the city.

The TIF commission unanimously approved sending the request to the city of Osage Beach.