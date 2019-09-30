News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Big Swinging Bridge Won’t Be Torn Down

photo courtesy Missouri Life Magazine

Earlier this year, we told you that the future of the Big Swinging Bridge in Brumley was in question following a report that listed it as being in poor condition. Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says the public input they’ve received since has been amazing.

      NEWS-9-28-19 Tom Bridge A - 30th September 2019

Wright estimates that the bridge may have about five years of vehicle traffic life remaining, but he wants to stress that, even when that ends, there are no plans for the bridge to go anywhere.

      NEWS-9-28-19 Tom Bridge B - 30th September 2019

Wright says the bridge is a landmark, an attraction, and an asset to the county and community and they’ll find some way to continue using it.

