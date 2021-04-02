Big Thunder Marine Expands At Lake Of The Ozarks

A Lake Area boat dealer is expanding.

Big Thunder Marine has taken over Lakeport Marina, located at the 19 mile marker.

“We’re going to call it Big Thunder at the Grand Glaize. It’s really going to grow and we’re really going to create something special here at the lake” says General Manager Jeremy Anderson.

He tells KRMS News they’ve also added a Summer Surf Experience for kids and adults “we’re going to have Mastercrafts available for teaching people how to surf. We want to be able to take them out for an experience to learn to surf, and really spend a couple of hours behind the boat, just to see if they like it.”

Anderson says they’re also expanding with another location now in Florida.

At this time, Anderson says there’s still a shortage of boats to buy in Lake of the Ozarks and that may continue into the summertime.