News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Big Thunder Marine Expands At Lake Of The Ozarks

By

A Lake Area boat dealer is expanding.

Big Thunder Marine has taken over Lakeport Marina, located at the 19 mile marker.

“We’re going to call it Big Thunder at the Grand Glaize. It’s really going to grow and we’re really going to create something special here at the lake” says General Manager Jeremy Anderson.

He tells KRMS News they’ve also added a Summer Surf Experience for kids and adults “we’re going to have Mastercrafts available for teaching people how to surf. We want to be able to take them out for an experience to learn to surf, and really spend a couple of hours behind the boat, just to see if they like it.”

Anderson says they’re also expanding with another location now in Florida.

At this time, Anderson says there’s still a shortage of boats to buy in Lake of the Ozarks and that may continue into the summertime.

PR_BigThunder at LakeportV2

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com