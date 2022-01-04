The largest marine dealership at Lake of the Ozarks is a little bigger as the new year begins after acquiring the Ozark Yacht Club.

Big Thunder General Manager Jeremy Anderson says the purchase of the yacht club is the latest in a series of previous acquisitions as part of Big Thunder’s overall strategy.

Those previous acquisitions included Glencove Marine in 2016 and Lake Port Marina in 2020.

With the addition of Ozark Yacht Club, Big Thunder can now offer six executive level vacation homes, an additional 110 wet slips, regular and diesel fuel sales, rental services and a banquet center capable of hosting and accommodating up to 125 guests.

Anderson also says that the purchase of the yacht club by Big Thunder is not the end of announcements to be made in the future.

Big Thunder Marine Acquires Ozark Yacht Club Lake Ozark, MO, January 1st, 2022. Big Thunder Marine, the largest Marine Dealership at Lake of the Ozarks, has acquired Ozark Yacht Club, a premier full service marina on Lake of the Ozarks. “We’re excited to start the new year with the addition of Ozark Yacht Club! It’s a beautiful property and we look forward to welcoming the OYC Team into the Big Thunder Team” said Jeremy Anderson, General Manager. The acquisition of Ozark Yacht Club joins Glencove Marina (acquired 2016) and Lake Port Marina (acquired 2020) as part of Big Thunder Marine’s strategy to provide the best complete marina experience at the Lake of the Ozarks. “We’re excited to add such a beautiful property and I look forward to developing OYC into a Premier destination for our clients,” said Fred Ross, Big Thunder Marine owner. With the addition of Ozark Yacht Club, Big Thunder can now offer six executive level vacation rental homes able to accommodate up to 97 guests, adds an additional 110 Wet Slips , Fuel Dock with Regular and Diesel fuel, Marine Services, and Boat Rentals. Additionally, the Lakeside Cafe and the Anchor Room Banquet Center able to accommodate meetings and events up to 125 guests. “We believe in a better boating experience and the addition of OYC brings new offerings we’ve not had before in vacation rentals and restaurant and banquet facilities as well as expanding our slips, fuel dock, and rental boats. We believe OYC will have an immediate positive impact for Big Thunder’s clients and help us as we continue to grow” – Anderson continued. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements!