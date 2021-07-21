Bike Nights On Lake Ozark Strip Cancelled For Remainder Of 2021

Future “Bike Nights” on the Bagnell Dam Strip are taking a break for the remainder of the year.

The city says the event, which happens every third Thursday of the month throughout the summer, has been cancelled for the rest of 2021.

It’s a direct result of the fatal shooting that happened last Thursday between numerous biker groups.

The city is currently meeting with business owners and others to talk about the aftermath and ways to combat future situations before they happen.

At this time, it’s unknown if this will have any effect on the annual “Bikefest” event, which encompasses the entire Lake of the Ozarks region.