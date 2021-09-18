News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

BIKEFEST 2021 Underway – Officials Urge Caution On Roadways

By

You’ll notice tens of thousands of motorcyclists cruising Lake of the Ozarks throughout the weekend as Bike Fest continues.

Law enforcement is stressing the importance of staying aware of the bikers when you’re driving on roads and highways, but staying alert has to continue when you’re stopped.

“The biggest thing right now is slow down. Don’t be in a hurry, be aware of bikers….no body wants to get hit on a bike by a car” says Sunrise Beach police officer Scott Craig.

He tells KRMS News just because you have the right of way doesn’t mean it’s safe to start moving “If you see a large group of bikes at a stoplight…and it turns Green, and then you get a Green light and that group has not gone through yet….expect them to break the law and go through it.”

And Craig also talks about another obstacle for drivers in the Lake Area “So many deer crashes are occurring and especially now that we’re moving into Fall, it’s been a really hot summer….so many of the deer have been moving at night and now they’re going to be moving to try and stay warm or eat, so it’s going to be more of a 24-hour problem now than what we’ve seen over the last several months.”

Two KRMS Radio talk show hosts hit deer on the same day Wednesday, but nobody was hurt.

Craig was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

