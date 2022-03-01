News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bill In Missouri House Aims To Remove Taxes On Groceries

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 28, 2022 , , , ,

A bill making its way through the Missouri House is aiming to eliminate State Sales Tax on food and grocery sales.

House bill 1992 would help Missourians by saving consumers around $144 million a year in grocery purchases.

Right now, Missouri is one of only 13 states to impose a sales tax on food and groceries.

A number of organizations however are against the bill, stating that some of the taxes currently go to school district funds and other taxes help local municipal projects.

An administrative oversight hearing is currently planned for 5 p.m. today to discuss the bill.

