Bill Moves To Stop Lawsuits Against Businesses Involving COVID 19 Making Progress

Missouri Governor Mike Parson could soon see a bill on his desk that would stop lawsuits against businesses accused of exposing people to COVID-19.

State Senator Tony Luetkemyer is sponsoring the bill that now needs only final approval from the Missouri House.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce says more than 58-hundred COVID-related complaints have been filed around the nation, and they’re concerned that number will rise as trial attorneys recruit plaintiffs who think they were infected by a given business.

The Chamber says all but one of the Missouri’s neighboring states have passed some kind of legislative protection against these lawsuits.