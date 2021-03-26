News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Bill To Extend PPP Introduced By Lake REP Blaine Luetkemeyer Heads To President Biden’s Desk

By

 

A bipartisan extension of the Paycheck Protection Program was passed in the Senate on Thursday and is heading to President Biden’s desk to be signed.

The bill introduced by Lake Area Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer and three other members of congress, passed the house on Tuesday.

It provides an extension until May 31st for the existing Paycheck Protection Program which targets relief for small business owners across the country.

 

***Press Release***

 

Luetkemeyer’s Bipartisan Bill to Extend the PPP Deadline Passes the Senate

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Senate passed the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Extension Act of 2021, sending it to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. This bill was originally introduced by House Committee on Small Business Ranking Member Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03), Chairwoman Nydia M. Velázquez (NY-07), Congresswoman Young Kim (CA-39), and Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07) and passed the House with bipartisan support last Tuesday. This critical legislation provides a commonsense extension to the Paycheck Protection Program and targeted relief for small businesses across the country who need it most.

 

The Paycheck Protection Program is set to expire on March 31, 2021. The bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act of 2021 extends that deadline by two months and provides an additional 30 days for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to process loans submitted prior to the new May 31, 2021 deadline.

 

“As jobless claims fall to their lowest since the beginning of the pandemic and unemployment claims dip substantially, it is clear that all states must safely reopen their economies,” said Ranking Member Luetkemeyer. “The PPP Extension Act provides small businesses who need it most with targeted assistance in order to open their doors and give their employees a paycheck once again.”

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com