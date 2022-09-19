News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bill To Legalize Sports Betting Not Getting Traction On The Hill

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 19, 2022
The odds of advancing a bill to legalize sports betting in Missouri during the continuing special session are slim after Governor Parson’s office indicated the Republican would block such an effort.

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones told the St. Louis Post Dispatch the governor says it’s not relevant to the special session which he called to focus on tax cuts.

Advocates say there is an appetite for sports gambling in Missouri especially since Kansas launched sports betting earlier this month.

Last year Missouri’s House approved a similar package, but it’s been stuck in the Senate over disagreements on illegal slot machines that have flooded the state.

Jones said the governor believes the issue should be taken up in the next regular legislative session, which starts in January.

